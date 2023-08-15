Wrapped HBAR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $1.00 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.85693 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07113413 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $926,726.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

