XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 223,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of XPO by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.