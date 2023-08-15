XSGD Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $320,524.54 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,098,661 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

