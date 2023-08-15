Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

