YUSD Stablecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $217.33 million and $2.01 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00057548 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $301,503.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

