Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $24.89. Zai Lab shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 16,802 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 86.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 430,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

