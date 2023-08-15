ZClassic Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $472,075.30 and approximately $41.70 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00100197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.