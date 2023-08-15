Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $4.30 Average PT from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevia PBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

In other news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 36,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $172,814.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,161,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 11,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $43,658.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,038,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,077.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 36,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $172,814.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,161,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,584 shares of company stock worth $797,885 over the last ninety days. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.