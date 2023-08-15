Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.69 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $301.17 million and $18.69 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,922,760,644 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

