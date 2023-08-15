Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.88 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,732 shares of company stock worth $5,648,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

