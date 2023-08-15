Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) PT Raised to $22.00

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 220.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZURA. Guggenheim started coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi bought 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $5,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

