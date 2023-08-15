Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zura Bio Trading Up 1.7 %

Zura Bio stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55. Zura Bio has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $37.55.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi bought 117,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURA. Guggenheim began coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

