Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

