1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 138,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,247. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

