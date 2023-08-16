1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 138,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,247. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
