1,054,397 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,054,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,000. Plains GP makes up approximately 2.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 181,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,427. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.64. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

