1,500 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 134,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

