17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 0.6%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. 9,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
The company has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
