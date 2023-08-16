17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 0.6%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. 9,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.