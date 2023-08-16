1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average is $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $739.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

