1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $184.33.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

