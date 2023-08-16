25 LLC Acquires Shares of 556 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

