25 LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after buying an additional 114,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

