2,622 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 208,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,153,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 135,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,253,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,259,064.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 200,824 shares of company stock worth $14,942,488 over the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

