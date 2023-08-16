269,330 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 2,794,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $61.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

