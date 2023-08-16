29,565 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.