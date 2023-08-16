360,492 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 1.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.34% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 293,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 18,209,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,126,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

