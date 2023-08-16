377 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $651.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $709.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.24. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.