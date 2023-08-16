43,170 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. 814,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
