4,913 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Acquired by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,913 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at New Relic
In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $224,665.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,416.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $1,041,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,149,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $224,665.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,416.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,760 shares of company stock worth $2,951,838. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
New Relic Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE NEWR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. 156,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,566. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
