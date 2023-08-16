80,000 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

