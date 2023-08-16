87 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.51 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

