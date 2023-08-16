8,856 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $138,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. 1,006,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

