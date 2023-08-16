ABBC Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.80 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,534,573 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

