AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $152.20. 1,633,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $268.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.