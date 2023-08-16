AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,628,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

