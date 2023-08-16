Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 4.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 1,009,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,706,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.