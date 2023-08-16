Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 895,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 746,884 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

