abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $204.46

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.46 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 196.50 ($2.49). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.51), with a volume of 92,536 shares.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.60. The firm has a market cap of £329.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

In related news, insider Mark Florance purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,805.28). Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

