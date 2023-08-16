ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Position Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,629 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $25,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,972 shares of company stock worth $3,601,034. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

