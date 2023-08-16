Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.66

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.66 ($34.41) and traded as high as €33.77 ($36.71). Accor shares last traded at €33.38 ($36.28), with a volume of 364,826 shares trading hands.

Accor Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.39 and a 200-day moving average of €31.69.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

