Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $36.12. 1,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
