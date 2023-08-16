Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

