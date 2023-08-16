Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE PEO opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
