Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PEO opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

