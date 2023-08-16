AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.4 days.
AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.20.
AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AddLife AB (publ)
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.