AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.4 days.

Shares of ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.20.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

