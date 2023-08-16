Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Mike Rogers Buys 4,775 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Mike Rogers purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($29.34) per share, for a total transaction of £110,445.75 ($140,106.24).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 154 ($1.95) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,353 ($29.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,155.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,176.04. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,404.41 ($30.50). The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,899.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 51 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,612.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,543 ($32.26) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,204.67 ($27.97).

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADM

About Admiral Group

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.