AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Financial Comparison

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 10.12% 8.41% 7.06% Meta Platforms 18.70% 21.72% 14.61%

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AdTheorent and Meta Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Meta Platforms 2 5 42 1 2.84

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $317.93, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.73 $29.34 million $0.17 8.06 Meta Platforms $116.61 billion 6.56 $23.20 billion $8.58 34.62

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats AdTheorent on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

