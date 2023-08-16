aelf Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.19 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. aelf has a market capitalization of $186.95 million and $14.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001186 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,063,302 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

