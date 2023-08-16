Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.65.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

