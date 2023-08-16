Aion Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $348.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00168424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012109 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.