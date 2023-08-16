Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $186,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

