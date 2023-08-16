Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Up 30.6%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.24. 293,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,184% from the average session volume of 22,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,424.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.45.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

